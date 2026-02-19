BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The federal government has marked Battle Creek's Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center for potential sale, in what the government describes as part of a broader effort to dispose of underutilized properties and save taxpayers $430 million.

The General Services Administration listed the building for "accelerated disposition" Thursday, describing the space as "underutilized and functionally obsolete." The federal center currently employs more than 1,000 people, most working for the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services.

"Over the years, it's been on the list or been close to being on the list. It's nothing that you know, took us by surprise. We knew this was coming some day," Joe Sobieralski said.

Sobieralski, president and CEO of Battle Creek Unlimited, said preserving the workforce remains the top priority as the community navigates this transition.

Battle Creek's Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center could be sold as government seeks $430M in savings

"Trying to secure and make sure that the two tenants of the building, the DLA, and the federal protective services, find homes in and around Battle Creek, so we can preserve that workforce in Battle Creek, that's priority 1," Sobieralski said.

The disposition process follows a specific sequence, according to Sobieralski. Federal agencies will first have the opportunity to express interest in the property, followed by local government entities, before it potentially moves to private sector buyers.

"I think that is going to be a difficult building to repurpose. From my understanding, talking with the federal government, is there is a process they're starting. They're going to see if any federal agency may have interest in it. Then they'll see if there's any local interest. Then it's going to go to the private sector," Sobieralski said.

Despite the building's age and size presenting challenges, Sobieralski sees potential for the historic property to contribute to the community's housing needs with the right development incentives and developer.

"It is a very large and old building. It has some historic significance to it. Highest and best use, if all the stars were to align with development incentives, and the right developer, and all those things—it could probably contribute to some significant housing. Some significant housing in the community," Sobieralski said.

An employee who works inside the building said the uncertainty surrounding the situation is the most difficult aspect to navigate.

Sobieralski emphasized that any changes are years away, and if no buyer emerges while jobs remain preserved in other community facilities, the federal government will continue to own and maintain the property.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube