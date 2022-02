COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Comstock Township Saturday afternoon.

Comstock Fire & Rescue says the incident occurred at an apartment on East Michigan Avenue before 1 p.m. We’re told crews didn’t find anything initially until an eventual discovery prompted them to evacuate the building.

The fire was quickly brought under control, authorities say.

Fire officials say an exhaust fan in the bathroom was the source of the fire. No injuries were reported.

