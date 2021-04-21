Autos and Eats on the Alley returns to downtown Kalamazoo next month

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership announced on Wednesday the Autos and Eats on the Alley event next month, presented by Fresh Coast Auto Detail in downtown Kalamazoo.

A variety of show cars will be displayed on Bates Alley and in the adjoining parking lot on May 8 from 5 to 8 p.m., allowing visitors to see some of the area’s best vehicles, according to a news release.

“We are excited to welcome back this unique, outdoor event to Bates Alley,” Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership Events Director Sue Huggett said. “It’s a great way to experience downtown while admiring a wide variety of show cars. Whether you’re interested in beautiful cars, tasty drinks or just the downtown vibe, this is a great event for the entire family.”

In addition to being able to view cars, visitors will also be able to enjoy live jazz music from the Lana Hoffman Jazz Quartet, outdoor dining or drinks at Bates Alley restaurants and the Central Commons Refreshment Area, which allows adult beverages – purchased from a participating location – to be consumed outdoors.

Autos and Eats is free to the public.

Anyone interested in entering their show car can register here through May 7.

Security will be present throughout the event to ensure the safety of the vehicles.