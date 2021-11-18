Audiotree CEO removed after being accused of using hidden cameras to record nude nanny

CHICAGO, Mich. — Chicago-based CEO Michael Johnston is facing a lawsuit claiming he set up hidden cameras to record a nude video of his nanny, according to a FOX affiliate in Illinois.

Michael Johnston is the son of Kalamazoo billionaires William Johnston and Ronda Stryker.

The lawsuit claims Michael Johnston and his wife hid cameras aimed at a bathtub to film his nanny and her friend.

The Fox affiliate in Chicago reports Michael Johnston was brought in on a separate charge of unauthorized video recording earlier this month.

His wife has not been charged.

Johnston was co-founder of the record label Audiotree.

Audiotree announced in a statement via Twitter that he has been removed from his position.