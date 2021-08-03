Attorney speaks after arraignment of FBI agent

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The attorney of an FBI agent that was charged with assault last month has released a statement Tuesday afternoon.

"Richard Trask is an honorable man who has served his country throughout his entire career,” Attorney Sarissa Montague said. "He loves his family and career as a servant to our nation. Out of respect to all parties involved, we will not try this case in the court of public opinion."

Trask was reportedly given a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, which he posted.

