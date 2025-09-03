Artists 'infiltrate' downtown Kalamazoo, leave wake of color, murals

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple murals are being painted in downtown Kalamazoo, through September 7.

It’s part of a new event called Brush the Block.

“This is the first time it’s ever happened. It’s pretty amazing, to see a bunch of artists come together, to infiltrate the city,” muralist Heidi Weiss said.

Heidi Weiss and Chafe Hensley are painting an image that colorfully shows a robin and a hawk sharing a worm.

It’s near the Stamped Robin cocktail bar.

Mural locations include:



The North Side Association for Community Development

The Kalamazoo Transit Building

The Stamped Robin

Farmers Alley

The Haymarket Building

Main Street East

Painting will continue throughout the week, culminating on September 7.

“What does brush the block add to Kalamazoo that’s missing?” FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire asked.

“I think we’re missing an abundance of public art,” Chafe Hensley replied.

“We have so many artists, hundreds of really talented and wonderful people that are making things of all voices, and we don’t have that in downtown currently to the capacity that I would enjoy, and many people I know would enjoy,” he continued.

