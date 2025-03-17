ARSON ARREST: Blankets of sleeping person set ablaze, property damaged

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) arrested a 43-year-old man suspected of setting fire to the shopping cart and blankets an unhoused person was sleeping under.

According to the department, the person was sleeping under the overhang of the Kalamazoo Public Library on South Rose St just before 11:40 p.m. on Sunday when it happened.

The fire fully engulfed the person's shopping cart and damaged the side of the building. The person was able to put the blanket out before getting hurt, and KDPS officers extinguished the cart before the building caught fire.

“Our officers responded quickly and prevented what could have been a devastating situation,” said Chief David Boysen. “We are incredibly grateful that the victim was not injured and that no one else was harmed. This was a dangerous act, and I commend our officers for their rapid response and ability to take the suspect into custody before further damage occurred.”

Soon after, investigators found and arrested their suspect. His name will be made public at arraignment.

The department is also asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the KDPS Fire Marshal’s Office at 269-337-8260 or provide information anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer online, via the tip line at 269-343-2100, or by using the P3Tips app.

