‘Ancient Aliens LIVE’ coming to Kalamazoo this November

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Is Ancient Aliens LIVE: Project Earth coming to Kalamazoo? Ancient astronaut theorists say yes!

The 90-minute show is an extension of the popular History Channel show that studies evidence supporting theories of extraterrestrials visiting Earth in the distant past.

Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, David Childress, William Henry, Nick Pope and Travis Taylor are scheduled to hold a discussion at the Kalamazoo State Theatre (KST) Friday, Nov. 3 starting at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on presale Wednesday, May 3 at 10 a.m., ranging from $48 to $110. They will be available to the general public Thursday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

Limited VIP options are available, which include photo opportunities with the speakers after the show. KST notes there will be no autographs.

Buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Visit KST's website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube