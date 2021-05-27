Amtrak increases max speeds in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Amtrak has increased their trains’ top speeds from 79 mph to 110 mph, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the change affects certain areas between Kalamazoo and Albion.

The sheriff’s office advises residents to exercise caution around trains, noting that they travel at 161 feet per second and require more than a mile to perform a full stop.

Authorities wish to remind the public not to pass flashing crossing signals or circumvent lowered gates, adding pedestrians should not walk on or near the tracks.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube