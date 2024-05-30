Watch Now
Allegan Co. man arrested, charged for allegedly planning to assault minor in Kzoo Twp.

Kalamazoo Township police cruiser 12312023
Posted at 5:38 PM, May 30, 2024
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Allegan County man is jailed for allegedly trying to meet with a child in Kalamazoo Township for sex.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD) says Michigan State Police (MSP) informed them May 21 a man made comments online suggesting he planned to assault the victim at a designated location within the township.

Police later identified the suspect as 23-year-old William Isaak Sparks from Martin.

We’re told detectives intercepted Sparks at the meeting location on May 24 and arrested him. He was arraigned Tuesday on one count of second-degree criminal sexual assault and placed on a $150,000 cash or surety bond.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with police at 269-381-0391 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

