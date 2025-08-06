Alcohol, high speeds believed factors in downtown Kalamazoo crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Alcohol and high speeds are both believed to be factors in a crash around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in downtown Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) shared surveillance footage that shows the driver lose control before slamming into a building along East Michigan Avenue.

Six people were inside the car at the time, including several teenagers.

The 22-year-old driver was the only one who was hurt, but officials say his injuries were not serious.

“This crash could have ended in tragedy,” KDPS Deputy Chief Matthew Huber said in a statement. “There were six people in that vehicle, including minors, and decisions involving alcohol and reckless speed nearly cost them their lives. We urge our community to understand the very real consequences of impaired and dangerous driving. It’s not just a legal issue—it’s a matter of life and death. Please, don’t put yourself or others in danger.”

Initially, KDPS said the building was in the process of being condemned due to the damage. However, the department has since clarified that while the building did sustain significant damage, it has not been officially condemned.

Currently, the building cannot be occupied for business operations. The building owner says necessary repairs are underway.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

