AG Nessel files lawsuit against STS Hydropower

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is filing a lawsuit against STS Hydropower, LLC, and Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, LLC, following mismanagement of dam repairs on the Kalamazoo River.

AG Nessel reports multiple demands were made by the State of Michigan and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to establish measures that would minimize the drawdowns of environmental impact. However, the demands have not been met according to AG Nessel.

The mismanaged drawdown resulted in hundreds of thousands of cubic yards of sediment mobilizing down a stretch of approximately 30 miles of the Kalamazoo River establishing a public safety hazard, harming the aquatic life and habitat, choking, and preventing recreational use of the river.

Due to the hazardous conditions, multiple people have needed rescuing by emergency responders.

“The lack of urgency by the companies to address these hazards left no other alternative than to take this civil action,” Nessel said. “STS Hydropower, LLC, and Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, LLC, should now bear the burden of repairing the damage and being held accountable for neglecting legal obligations.”

AG Nessel reports the deposits in the river span multiple acres with some areas experiencing 12-foot-deep deposits. The Attorney Generals' office estimates that enough sediment was released from the impoundment to cover a football field 173 feet deep in sediment, which is roughly 16 stories tall.

“Our preference is to work cooperatively to ensure prompt and effective cleanups and ensure the environment and the public are protected,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark said. “In this case the responsible party has not fulfilled their obligations to the law and the community.”

AG Nessel’s lawsuit demands refiled under the Michigan Natural resources and Environmental Protection Act (NREPA) with accountability for the injuries companies caused to the public, damages sustained to the public and natural resources, and ensuring the ability of the public to safely use the river for recreational purposes.

According to AG Nessel the Ingham County Court Filing seeks:

A declaration that Defendants STS Hydropower, LLC, and Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, LLC, violated Parts 17, 31, 301, 303, 401, and 487 of the NREPA, as well as the common law doctrines of conversion, and public nuisance;

A declaration that Eagle Creek is the alter ego of STS Hydropower;

Civil fines;

Recovery of the full value of natural resource damages;

A declaration that Defendants’ violations of the common law and NREPA have created an ongoing public nuisance and an order requiring the abatement of the public nuisance;

An order requiring Defendants to restore and repair the damage they caused;

The relief authorized by MCL 324.1704, MCL 324.3115, MCL 324.30112, and MCL 324.30316; and

An order reimbursing the State’s enforcement expenses, including oversight costs, litigation expenses, and attorney fees.

