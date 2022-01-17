A tribute for the late Betty White supports animal shelters on her 100th birthday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Longtime animal lover Betty White is being honored on what would have been her 100th birthday.

She passed on December 31, 2021 at age 99.

It's called the "Betty White Challenge" where people are being encouraged to donate just $5 to their local animal rescue in honor of Betty's love for animals.

It took off just days after she passed.

"When Betty White passed, she was an avid lover of animals and rescue animals specifically," said Kalamazoo Animal Rescue Volunteer Louis Hochster.

It's a movement animal lovers all over believe Betty White deserved for her service and dedication throughout her life to helping our four-legged friends.

"For animal shelters like us, we are 100% funded via donation, so this is sort of our bread and butter. This is how we keep the lights on and the doors open, so if we don't have fundraisers, like this, we can't operate, so this is sort of very important to us for that reason," said Hochster.

Another Michigan animal rescue, Dalis to the Rescue out of Alma, said she pays thousands of dollars in vet bills each month.

With money raised through the challenge, she has one specific project in mind.

"Every dollar that is raised, I have a 9,000 square foot building. I rescue all animals, cats, dogs, birds, rabbits, you name it, I rescue it, but I can't house, in the house, I can't house dogs. They're just a lot of work. I don't like to cage them, that kind of thing, so I'm foster-based with dogs, so this money is going to go to a facility that I can build in the springtime, a dog facility that I can help dogs with, with kennels and rooms in them kind of things," said Dalis to the Rescue President Dalis Hitchcock.

Honoring Betty White - Dalis to the Rescue

The Kalamazoo Animal Rescue had raised $400 as of Friday in honor of Betty White, and they said they plan to use that money for their general fund.

The money will cover any needs for the animals while in their care as well as vet bills.

"We feel very strongly that every animal should be fixed prior to adoption, so we do that. And you know, all of our animals are vaccinated and micro-chipped. They get the best care we can possibly provide for them," said Hochster.

Both animal rescues have a variety of ways you can donate in Betty White's honor.

Click here to donate to Kalamazoo Animal Rescue.

Click here to donate to Dalis to the Rescue.

You can also donate to your own local animal shelter by contacting them.