'A new chapter': 295 become citizens at naturalization ceremony

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services welcomed almost 300 new citizens at Western Michigan University on Monday.

It was a proud day for everyone in the building as they celebrated people from over 67 countries on becoming citizens.

“Today will open more opportunities for me to continue doing what I'm doing and contribute to the communities and the society,” Lina Nubani told FOX 17.

Her journey to becoming a citizen started 10 years ago. Born and raised in Dubai, she came to the United States to pursue a graduate degree.

“There were a lot of opportunities that came that required being a citizen. And I simply decided, 'Well, I think I want to do that.'” Nubani says this marks a new chapter in her life.

Trying to gain citizenship for six years, Alexis Gasinzira says receiving his naturalization certificate was an honor. While leaving the Democratic Republic of Congo wasn’t easy, it was his only option.

“It's really hard to go back home and there is no way you have to go back home when there's a war over there,” he explained. “So we have to stay over here and you can stay without documents.”

Getting citizenship can take years. It involves studying U.S. History, government and English.

Not only does receiving a naturalization certificate take time, Congressman Bill Huizenga says it takes thousands of dollars.

“It has been a long, expensive, sometimes very arduous and frustrating journey to get to the seats today. But you know, in your heart, it is worth it,” Huizenga said. “You know that this is the country that you are called to. And there are some expectations; we expect you to be of good moral character; we expect you to be good citizens."

