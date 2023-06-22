83-year-old man dies in Texas Township crash

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 83-year-old man has died following a crash in Texas Township Thursday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the crash happened near Q Avenue and Applegate Drive before 10:30 a.m.

We’re told for reasons not yet known, the vehicle crossed the centerline, left the road and hit a group of trees.

Speed and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Potential witnesses to the crash are encouraged to connect with deputies or Silent Observer.

KCSO credits Life EMS, Michigan State Police, and fire departments from Texas Township and Portage for their assistance.

