75 Kalamazoo intersections to be made safer for pedestrians

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of improvements aim to make 75 Kalamazoo intersections safer.

The city of Kalamazoo says a grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will allow them to incorporate pedestrian speakers and better markings at 40 intersections.

We’re also told the project will add backplates and wire tethers to 44 intersections.

Together, the projects are estimated to cost $416,526.

“Every project is an opportunity to implement Kalamazoo’s complete streets commitment and make changes that improve safety, accessibility, and equity in our local transportation network,” says Public Works Division Manager Anthony Ladd. “With this grant funding we can extend some of these really significant safety and accessibility improvements beyond where we have larger-scale construction happening this year.”

City officials say backplates help make signal lights easier to see by making use of reflective edges and a contrasted background. We’re told backplates reduce crash rates by 15%.

The new improvements are set to be made starting this month through the summertime.

View the full list of intersections where improvements will be made.

