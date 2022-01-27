Watch
74-year old Kalamazoo man in critical condition after being shot

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating Sunday afternoon's drive-by shooting on Hotop Avenue.
Posted at 4:46 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 04:51:58-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Wednesday, January 26 at approximately 11.36 pm, Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to the 1400 block of Krom Ave for a report of a shooting. A 74-year-old, Kalamazoo resident arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and advised he had been shot in the 1400 block of Krom Ave.

The victim was treated at the hospital and is listed in critical condition. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

