74-year-old Comstock Park man dies after crash on US-131 in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — A 74-year-old Comstock Park man died after a crash Thursday morning on southbound US-131 in Portage.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says officers were called just before 8 a.m. to the area north of the I-94 interchange for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Investigators say a pickup truck towing a trailer left the roadway, traveled down an embankment, struck several trees and came to rest in the center median.

Police identified the driver as Frederick Gilbert. According to investigators, Gilbert changed from the right lane into the left lane before failing to navigate a slight curve in the roadway.

Gilbert was found unresponsive inside the truck. Firefighters performed CPR after pulling him from the vehicle. He was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe Gilbert may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage Public Safety or Silent Observer.

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