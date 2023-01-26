Watch Now
70-year-old Paw Paw man dies in Oshtemo Twp. crash

FOX 17
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday morning's deadly accident.
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 13:57:17-05

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 70-year-old Paw Paw man has died following a crash in Oshtemo Township Thursday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened before 11 a.m. west of the intersection at Almena Drive and 4th Street.

We’re told a pickup was moving west on Almena Drive when the driver lost control, left the road and hit a tree.

Deputies say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and icy roads are likely factors in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Michigan State Police, Oshtemo Township Fire & Rescue and Life EMS are credited for their assistance.

