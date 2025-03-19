7 hurt, 1 critical after vehicle crashes into Kalamazoo gas station

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Seven people were injured after a car barreled into a Kalamazoo gas station Wednesday.

The crash happened at Speedway on South Westnedge Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told a vehicle with one person inside traveled at high speed into the gas station’s parking lot, hitting two motorcycles, two cars and a gas pump.

KDPS says seven people were hurt. Two men were hospitalized. One is stable but the other is listed in critical condition.

It’s not yet known what caused the crash.

The gas pump was shut off at the moment of impact, which KDPS says eliminated hazmat concerns.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube