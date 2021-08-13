7 face charges related to drugs, illegal firearms in Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investigators with the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team found drugs and multiple firearms while executing three search warrants earlier this week.

It happened Wednesday in the 700 block of East Vine St. In Kalamazoo, the 2500 block of Hazel Avenue in Kalamazoo and the 35000 block of County Road 358 in Paw Paw, according to a news release Friday.

The warrants were related to meth distribution, illegal firearms and a stolen vehicle investigation.

Investigators identified the individuals involved and say they were distributing meth to people in the Kalamazoo area as well as possessing illegal firearms, stealing vehicles and selling stolen vehicle parts.

The main individual allegedly involved was also a wanted parole absconder from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

That person tried to flee from investigators on a motorcycle and crashed into a police vehicle during the searches, according to KDPS.

He then resisted officers while reaching for a loaded firearm in his possession. KDPS says investigators were able to take him into custody without serious injury to the man or to officers.

During a search of the homes, properties and involved individuals, police found crystal meth, controlled substance pills packaged for illegal sale, drug distribution packaging materials, six semi-auto pistols, an AR style rifle, numerous magazines and ammo, multiple stolen vehicles and dismantled vehicle parts and about $4,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Kalamazoo police plan to submit charges for seven people contacted during the searches for charges including possession with intent to deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm, possession of stolen firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of stolen vehicles, fleeing and eluding and resisting and obstructing police.

The seven people were identified as Kalamazoo and Paw Paw area residents ranging from 20 years old to 62 years old.

KDPS says the Kalamazoo area has seen an increase in vehicle thefts, meth use and trafficking and gun violence this summer.

Anyone with information about illegal drugs or firearms activity may contact investigators at 269-337-8880 or report anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.