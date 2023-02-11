65-year-old man hit, killed by car while crossing Kalamazoo road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Kalamazoo Friday evening.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the crash happened before 7 p.m.

We’re told the Kalamazoo resident was trying to cross the road when he was hit. An exact location was not given.

Officers attempted to resuscitate the victim but were unsuccessful, according to KDPS.

Speed and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with public safety officials by calling 269-488-8911. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube