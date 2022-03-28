63-year-old Kalamazoo man with dementia missing & endangered

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On March 28 at approximately 3:53 a.m. the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was dispatched to a missing male in the 600 Block of Ada St.

Curtis Edward Ray, 63-years-old, has dementia and walked away from his family home. Curtis Ray was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jogger-style pants, and black boots.

He left the residence sometime between 11:00 p.m. and 3:45 a.m., he is believed to have been walking towards the downtown area. KDPS is asking if anyone sees Curtis Ray to please call.