63-year-old Kalamazoo man with dementia missing & endangered

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On March 28 at approximately 3:53 a.m. the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was dispatched to a missing male in the 600 Block of Ada St.
Curtis Edward Ray, 63-years-old, has dementia and walked away from his family home. Curtis Ray was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jogger-style pants, and black boots.
He left the residence sometime between 11:00 p.m. and 3:45 a.m., he is believed to have been walking towards the downtown area. KDPS is asking if anyone sees Curtis Ray to please call.
Anyone having information regarding this incident or other crimes are asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269- 343-2100. www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com