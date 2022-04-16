Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

47-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition after hitting tree in Richland Township

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office 01152022
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
File photo
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office 01152022
Posted at 4:27 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 16:27:45-04

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after hitting a tree in Richland Township Saturday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred before 10:30 a.m. near Gull Lake Road on M-43.

We’re told the motorcyclist, identified as a 47-year-old man from Richland, had been driving north on M-43 when he lost control and hit a tree. He has since been taken to Borgess Hospital for treatment.

The man did not have a helmet on and speed was a contributing factor in the crash, deputies say.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News