47-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition after hitting tree in Richland Township

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after hitting a tree in Richland Township Saturday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred before 10:30 a.m. near Gull Lake Road on M-43.

We’re told the motorcyclist, identified as a 47-year-old man from Richland, had been driving north on M-43 when he lost control and hit a tree. He has since been taken to Borgess Hospital for treatment.

The man did not have a helmet on and speed was a contributing factor in the crash, deputies say.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube