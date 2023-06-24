4 vehicles involved in serious head-on crash in Kalamazoo County roundabout

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating a head-on crash in a roundabout that left two people seriously injured at midday Saturday.

At 11:41 a.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of multiple vehicles involved in a head-on crash with injuries on South Sprinkle Road near East Cork Street in Comstock Township. The investigation revealed that a vehicle was southbound on South Sprinkle Road and was driving through a roundabout when it struck two other southbound vehicles, causing two vehicles to cross into the northbound lane and hit a fourth vehicle head-on.

One driver was transported to Bronson Hospital with serious injuries while a second driver was transported to Borgess Hospital with serious injuries. The occupants of the other two vehicles were not injured.

Kalamazoo County deputies were assisted at the scene by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Comstock Township Fire/Rescue and Life EMS.

The accident remains under investigation by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

