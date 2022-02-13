4 suspects arrested after stolen vehicle recovered in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four suspects have been arrested after public safety officials recovered a stolen vehicle on Saturday.

We’re told the vehicle was stolen from the area of Bridge Street and Gilbert Avenue.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the suspect took off when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop. They tell us the suspect then crashed the vehicle into a fence near Riverview Drive and Paterson Street.

One suspect was arrested at the scene of the crash while officers used a K9 to track down three others who took off, according to KDPS.

No injuries were reported.

We’re told all of the suspects are in custody on felony charges.

Those with information are encouraged to reach out to KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

