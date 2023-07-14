Watch Now
34-year-old injured after being shot in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
Posted at 11:27 PM, Jul 13, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 34-year-old was injured after being shot in Kalamazoo on Thursday. The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Sherwood Avenue at about 9:58 p.m.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the victim had been taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle before officers arrived at the scene.

At the hospital, the victim was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

There are currently no suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)-488-8911. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer at 343-2100.

