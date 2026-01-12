KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 33-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Kalamazoo Township apartment complex in the early morning on January 10, according to police.

The shooting happened during a party at Wildwood off Main Apartments on January 10, Kalamazoo Township police said.

Julie Dunmire

The suspect initially fled the scene in a car but later crashed the vehicle and ran away on foot after abandoning it, police said.

The 28-year-old suspect is from Kalamazoo, according to Kalamazoo Township police. He had not been arraigned as of Monday but is expected to appear in court in the coming days.

33-year-old man dies in shooting at Wildwood off Main Apartments in Kalamazoo Township

I contacted the victim's family and spoke with his grandmother by phone to offer condolences. The family will decide whether they want to share more information during this difficult time.

I reached out to the Kalamazoo Township police chief twice Monday and left a message but did not receive a response.

