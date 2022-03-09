30-year-old Kalamazoo woman found on ground with multiple stab wounds

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was called to a female stabbed in the 100 Block of E Bush St. on March 8 at approximately 7:15 pm.

Officers responded and located a 30-year-old Kalamazoo resident on the ground with multiple wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment where they are listed in stable condition.

The suspect in the stabbing was located and taken into custody without incident shortly after. The suspect is a 36-year-old Kalamazoo resident and is lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Anyone having information regarding this incident or other crimes of violence are asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com