3 illegal guns seized in Kalamazoo thanks to community tips

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three illegal guns are off Kalamazoo’s streets thanks to tips from community members.

Tips made to Silent Observer led to the arrests of three teen boys — aged 14, 16 and 16 — Thursday during a traffic stop in the area of Stonebrook Avenue and Drake Road, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told three handguns were confiscated.

KDPS says the suspects were taken to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home where they face charges for possessing concealed weapons.

“This case is a testament to what can be accomplished when the community and law enforcement work hand in hand,” says Deputy Chief Matthew Huber. “Thanks to those who came forward, we’ve taken dangerous weapons off the streets and made Kalamazoo safer for everyone.”

Those with knowledge regarding criminal or suspicious activities are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

