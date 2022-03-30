3 arrested in Kalamazoo for weapons, drug violations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities have arrested three people in Kalamazoo on drugs and weapons violations.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says its Crime Reduction Team (CRT) partnered with the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) to carry out a surveillance operation that led authorities to a vehicle outside a party store in the area of Westnedge Avenue and North Street on Tuesday.

We’re told the driver tried to take off when authorities approached but all three of the vehicle’s occupants were subsequently apprehended.

KDPS says the detainees had two pistols — one of which was a high-capacity assault weapon — and a variety of drugs.

The three Kalamazoo residents, aged 18, 19 and 21, were brought into custody on drug violations, driving offenses, weapons violations and a number of outstanding warrants, public safety officials say.

Those with information in connection to the incident are encouraged to call KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

