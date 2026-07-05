27-year-old man injured in Kalamazoo shooting, police search for suspect

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers were called to the scene around 7:00 P.M. Saturday near East Vine Street and Myers Street.

Officers found the 27-year-old victim with the gunshot wound and rendered aid. The injuries aren't believed to be life threatening.

Authorities canvassed for witnesses and evidence, with the investigation in its early stages. Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (269) 337-8139 to speak with a detective.

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