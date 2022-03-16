Kalamazoo man arrested after arriving at hospital with gunshot wound

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 25-year-old Kalamazoo man is in police custody after arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers investigated and determined the shooting happened before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 600 block of S Rose Street.

The victim had a non-life-threatening injury, was treated, and was released from the hospital. It was determined during the investigation that the victim of the gunshot wound had a firearm during the incident.

He was arrested on various weapon offenses, while the other suspect involved in the shooting has not yet been identified.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

