KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 23-year-old man was struck by gunfire early this morning in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the incident happened just before 2 a.m. last night on the 1300 block of James Street. The victim had arrived at a local hospital suffering from several gunshot wounds. He is currently listed in stable condition.

The suspect is currently unknown. Anyone with information should call Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer.