23-year-old man shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 23-year-old man was shot in Kalamazoo on Saturday.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch received a report of several gunshots in the 1100 block of Conant Street at about 2:16 p.m.

At about 2:26 p.m., a man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. After officers spoke with the victim, they were able to locate the scene of the shooting near the intersection of Conant Street and Hawley Street.

The victim is from Kalamazoo and is currently in stable condition.

At this time, no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer by calling 343-2100.

