20-year-old suffers several gunshot wounds after Kalamazoo shooting

Kalamazoo Police
Kalamazoo Public Safety Cruiser
Posted at 6:14 AM, Jun 04, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- — A 20-year-old from Kalamazoo was hospitalized after a shooting late Thursday night in Kalamazoo.

Officers received the call around 11:10 p.m. along North Church Street.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public, the victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was listed in stable condition.

Police say several witnesses were with the victim at the time of the shooting, but were not willing to give a suspect description.

No suspect was identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

