Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

20-year-old Kalamazoo resident sustains multiple gunshot wounds in shooting

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
KDPS
Posted at 10:06 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 22:06:43-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo resident has been hospitalized after a Saturday night shooting.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the shooting occurred in the area of Clinton Avenue and Reed Court just after 8 p.m.

We’re told officers discovered an empty vehicle with bullet holes upon arrival.

KDPS says the 20-year-old victim checked in at a nearby hospital with multiple gunshot wounds as investigations took place.

The victim is expected to be okay.

No suspect description is available at this time.

Those with information in connection to the incident are encouraged to get in touch with KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News