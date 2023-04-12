20-year-old Kalamazoo resident shot in 600 block of Oak Street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo resident was shot in the 600 block of Oak Street on Tuesday.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, officers responded to the scene at around 8:27 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, live saving efforts were performed on the victim.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital for treatment. The victim is listed as being in serious condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)-488-8911. Tips can also be sent to silent observer at 343-2100.

