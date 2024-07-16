20-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by car in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car in Portage Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened before 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Centre Avenue, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS).

We’re told the bicyclist, a 20-year-old Portage man, tried to cross the road when he was hit by an SUV traveling east.

Public safety officials say they tried to keep the man alive but he died a short while later. The driver, a 76-year-old Portage woman, was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

PDPS says the road was closed until roughly 4 p.m.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with PDPS by calling 269-329-4567. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube