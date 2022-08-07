2 women shot at party in Kalamazoo early Sunday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for suspects after two women suffered gunshot wounds at a party in the city early Sunday.

At 3:15 a.m. Sunday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Lulu Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. A short time later, a second person arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Both said they had been at a party in that area when somebody began shooting. Both victims were hit by gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

The first shooting victim is a 27-year-old woman from Kalamazoo and the second is a 19-year-old woman from Kalamazoo. Both were listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

No suspect information was provided to officers and no arrests have been made.

Anybody with any information about the incident is being asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety by calling (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

