2 unregistered guns seized in Kalamazoo drug investigation

Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team
Posted at 1:19 PM, Aug 17, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investigators seized two unregistered handguns during the execution of a search warrant in Kalamazoo Thursday.

The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) says the search warrant was conducted near Locust and Walnut streets after tips prompted an investigation into possible drug sales there.

We’re told controlled substances and ammo for different guns were also found.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Firearms tracing is expected to be conducted as investigations continue.

