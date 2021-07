PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Parks & Recreation will host two bonfires this summer at Ramona Park Beach.

They’ll take place on Saturday, July 17 and Saturday, Aug. 7 from 8 to 10 p.m., according to a news release Tuesday.

Materials for making s’mores will be provided while supplies last.

The bonfires are free and open to the public.

No registration is required.