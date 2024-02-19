2 Southwest Michigan hospitals ending services from West Michigan Air Care

West Michigan Air Care will no longer fly for Bronson Healthcare and Ascension Borgess Hospital, says the emergency service.

We're told it was a board decision by both hospitals based on a 50% reduction in flights over the last 15 years and the availability of ambulance transportation in southwest Michigan.

Ascension Borgess and Bronson Healthcare will be maintaining the helipads at our hospitals and will continue to transfer and receive patients via other helicopter services that serve the region to ensure patient care is not disrupted. Plans are in place to work with impacted associates to determine potential opportunities for transitioning to open positions at Ascension Borgess and Bronson Healthcare that match their training and interests.

—Joint statement from Ascension Borgess & Bronson Healthcare

Representatives at the helicopter service tell FOX 17 the stoppage begins at 7 a.m. April 21, though they will continue to run calls for both locations until 6:59 a.m. that day.