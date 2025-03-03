2 shot at large party in Pavilion Township

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after being shot at a large party in Pavilion Township late Friday night.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the 5000 block of E R Avenue after several people attempted to stop a fight from breaking out, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told the victims received non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to learn the suspect’s identity.

KCSO credits the Portage Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police, the Pavilion Fire Department and Life EMS for their assistance.

