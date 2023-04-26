2 killed, 1 seriously hurt in Portage crash

PORTAGE, Mich. — Two people are dead and another hospitalized in serious condition after a crash in Portage, authorities say.

Around 9:00 on Tuesday evening, officers with the Portage Department of Public Safety were called to the scene of a crash on Sprinkle Road near Milham Avenue.

According to Chief Nicholas Armold, it seems like one car was heading south on Sprinkle Road and attempted to turn left onto Milham Avenue when it was struck by a car driving north on Sprinkle Road.

One person was thrown from the northbound car and died on scene, said Chief Armold. The other person in the northbound car was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Chief Armold said the driver of the southbound car was also transported to the hospital and later passed away.

AT this time, police are still determining the causes of the crash.

Sprinkle Road will be closed north of Milham for the next few hours, police say.

