2 critical after being thrown during Kzoo County rollover

WAKESMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are critically hurt after a Wakesma Township crash threw them from the vehicle Monday afternoon.

The crash happened before 3:30 p.m. in the 16000 block of East W Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told the driver lost control and rolled over multiple times.

Deputies say they helped bystanders administer first aid until EMS arrived.

Both occupants, aged 21 and 22, were hospitalized for treatment of critical injuries, KCSO says.

Speed is a suspected factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 269-383-8748. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

