18-year-old man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An 18-year-old man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Kalamazoo on Monday.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a report of multiple shots being fired in the 1500 block of Fox Ridge Drive at about 3:22 p.m. When they arrived, officers learned that the 18-year-old man had fired a handgun at two males. However, there were no injuries.

Witnesses reported to officials that the suspect had left the area in a vehicle. Officers located and attempted to stop the vehicle, which then fled. After a brief pursuit, the 18-year-old man crashed into an uninvolved vehicle at the intersection of N Park St and W North St.

The suspect suffered minor injuries and was arrested for assault with intent to commit murder, fleeing and eluding, and carrying a concealed weapon. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

