14-year-old struck by stray bullet in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Florence Street and Simpson Street this evening, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

We’re told the victim, a 14-year-old from Kalamazoo, was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

The shooting victim was holding an infant while sitting on a porch when they were shot by a stray bullet, according to KDPS.

Authorities say the victim is currently in stable condition, adding no suspects have yet been identified.

Those with information in connection to the shooting are asked to call KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

