KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 14-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in Kalamazoo early Monday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Cadillac around 1:30 a.m.

Details are limited, but Kalamazoo police say a firearm was found near the scene.

A 19-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested shortly after the shooting.

The 14-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

