11th Kalamazoo Area Bike Week kicks off

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — May is National Bike Month, so the 11th Annual Kalamazoo Area Bike Week starts Friday.

Cycling enthusiasts can kick off Bike Week with a new activity: Bicyclist Art Hop.

Organizers put together several other events for the week, including the Trailblazer 2022, a trail and road ride to Lake Michigan.

“The events during Bike Week remind everyone of the great bicycling related activities available in our diverse and vibrant bicycling community,” said Paul Selden, chair of Bike Week.

The week will also include a bike camp to learn road riding skills, a drop-in Transportation Expo, an “Intro to Gravel Riding” ride and games like “Bike Bingo.”

“We’re happy to say that this year, many of Bike Week’s featured group events and activities can be enjoyed out of doors. Others can be accessed online,” said Jen Johnson, co-chair of the event.

Bike Week events are open to riders of all ages and abilities.

For a closer look at featured activities during Bike Week, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube